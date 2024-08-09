Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $104.96 and a 12-month high of $181.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

