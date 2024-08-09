Mather Group LLC. Buys 265 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 757.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after buying an additional 249,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,861,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $224.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.27. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

