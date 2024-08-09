Mather Group LLC. Buys 400 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 182.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in XPO were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $114.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

