Mather Group LLC. Buys New Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $518.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $86.08.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

