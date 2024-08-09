Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of RL opened at $161.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

