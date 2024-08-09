Mather Group LLC. Has $109,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $357.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.