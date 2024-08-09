Mather Group LLC. Has $85,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1,906.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $139.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

