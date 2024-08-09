Mather Group LLC. Has $90,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after buying an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after acquiring an additional 77,596 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MLM opened at $538.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.20 and its 200 day moving average is $568.52.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.