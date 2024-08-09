Mather Group LLC. Has $91,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 431.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 673,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 135,684 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.08.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

