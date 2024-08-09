Mather Group LLC. Has $97,000 Stock Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

HYDB opened at $46.67 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

