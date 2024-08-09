Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. William Allan Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $241.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

