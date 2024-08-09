Mather Group LLC. Invests $103,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AutoNation by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in AutoNation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,265 shares of company stock valued at $32,066,359. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

