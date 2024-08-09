Mather Group LLC. Invests $72,000 in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBF. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Ennis by 10.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ennis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 104.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $586.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

