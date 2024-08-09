Mather Group LLC. Invests $77,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter worth approximately $11,129,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Further Reading

