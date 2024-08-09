Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

