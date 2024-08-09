Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,522 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10,146.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its position in Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.