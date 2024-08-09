Mather Group LLC. Purchases 163 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $189.48.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Insider Activity

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

