Mather Group LLC. Purchases 291 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 164,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.