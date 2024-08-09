Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,111 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $792.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

