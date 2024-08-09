Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DGX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $151.78.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

About Quest Diagnostics



Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

