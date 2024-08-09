Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in EnerSys by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 867.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $93.92 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

