Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1,794.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $142.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

