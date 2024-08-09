Mather Group LLC. Sells 57 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.67.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC opened at $216.89 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

