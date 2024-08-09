Mather Group LLC. Takes $106,000 Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in York Water by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in York Water by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.63.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

