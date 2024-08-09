Mather Group LLC. Takes $75,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VFMO opened at $146.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.28.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

