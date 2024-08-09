Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRGF. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 221,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 351,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

