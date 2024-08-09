Mather Group LLC. Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,008 shares of company stock worth $2,608,972. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

