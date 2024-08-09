McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading 0.6% Higher

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $273.05 and last traded at $271.66. 597,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,585,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

