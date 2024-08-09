Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 162.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 87.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,058 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $382.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.85. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Truist Financial started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

