MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.
MeridianLink Price Performance
MLNK opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. MeridianLink has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $25.88.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MeridianLink
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.