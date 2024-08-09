MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. MeridianLink has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 26.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

