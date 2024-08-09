MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 11,970,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,986,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66.

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

