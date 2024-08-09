MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. UBS Group upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

