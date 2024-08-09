Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 391,326 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,057. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

