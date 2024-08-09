MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Down to $27.86

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $25.95. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 11,077 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 12.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

