MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $19.89

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $19.03. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 104,055 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

