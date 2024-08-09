Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MSBIP)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSBIP opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
