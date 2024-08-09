Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Miller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

