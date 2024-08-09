Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.15. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

