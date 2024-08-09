Mistras Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) – Singular Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mistras Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research analyst C. Sakai now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Singular Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mistras Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Up 3.1 %

MG stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $302.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.