Mistras Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) – Singular Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mistras Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research analyst C. Sakai now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Singular Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mistras Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Mistras Group Stock Up 3.1 %
MG stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $302.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.
