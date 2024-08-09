MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $109.97 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 23.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

