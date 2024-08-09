Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

TAP opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.