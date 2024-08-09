MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.11 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

