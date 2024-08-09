Morgan Stanley Trims Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Target Price to $80.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $73.35 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,031 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.