Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

