MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:RWAYL)

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Price Performance
RWAYL opened at $25.08 on Friday. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.
MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Company Profile
