Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE MWA opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,070,000 after buying an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 430,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,018 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

