MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) SVP William B. Mintz Buys 81,165 Shares

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) SVP William B. Mintz acquired 81,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,161.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,009,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MultiPlan stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.56.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 482,944 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 770,826 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MultiPlan by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Featured Stories

