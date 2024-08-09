MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) SVP William B. Mintz Buys 81,165 Shares

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) SVP William B. Mintz acquired 81,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $25,161.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,009,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
MultiPlan stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.56.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
