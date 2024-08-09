Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Murphy Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.25.
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
