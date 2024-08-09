Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $107.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 549 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,732.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,950,066.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,136. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

