National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$667.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.58.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

